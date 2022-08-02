Macau to ease quarantine requirements from August 6

Macau is emerging from one of its worst Covid-19 outbreaks since the pandemic began.

The quarantine period will be reduced to seven days for arrivals from outside of China.

Macau.- Authorities in Macau have announced that from August 6, the quarantine requirement for visitors to Macau will be reduced from ten days to seven days for those arriving from Hong Kong, Taiwan or overseas.

Under the new entry quarantine rules, travellers must still test “negative” for Covid-19 on arrival or they will be quarantined in a medical facility. Visitors must also conduct three days of self-monitoring during which their electronic health code will appear as “yellow”, meaning they cannot enter certain locations, including government offices, restaurants and leisure facilities.

Ho Iat Seng, the city’s chief executive, has also ended the ‘state of immediate prevention’ declared upon the start of the latest Covid-19 outbreak on June 19. Due to the latest outbreak, GGR for July was down 83.9 per cent month-on-month from MOP2.48bn to MOP398m (US$49.2m). The figure was the lowest since 2003 when city authorities began publishing monthly figures.

Last week, senior health official Leong Iek Hou confirmed that the KN95 or N95 mask requirements will be dropped from today and that shopping malls and interior decoration firms could resume operations.