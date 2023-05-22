Macau hotel occupancy reaches 86.2 per cent in April

The increase was driven by a rise in tourist numbers.

Macau.- Authorities in Macau have reported that hotel room occupancy in April was 86.2 per cent. That’s a year-on-year increase of 53.5 percentage points. The highest rate was at 3-star accommodations (94.6 per cent, up 60 percentage points, showing a rise in demand for affordable accommodation.

Five-star hotels also experienced an uptick of 54.8 percentage points to 85.8 per cent while 4-star properties saw an increase of 41 percentage points to an occupancy rate of 80.1 per cent. The average room rate in April stood at MOP1,369.9 (US$170.7), up 66.6 per cent.

There was little difference in room rates between 3-star and 4-star hotels, with average rates of MOP1,037 and MOP1,066, respectively. These figures reflect increases of 105 per cent and 153 per cent compared to last year.

The rise in hotel occupancy aligns with the growth in tourist numbers. In April, tourist arrivals rose 274.7 per cent to 2.27 million. Overnight visitors rose by 550 per cent year-on-year to 1.17 million. The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that the city received over 7.92 million visitors from January to May 10. An estimated 5.11 million visitors arrived from mainland China.