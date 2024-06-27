Macau receives 928,000 package tourists in first 5 months of the year

The number was up 225 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Macau.- Macau’s Statistics and Census Service has reported that 928,000 tourists arrived in the city through package tours in the first five months of the year. The number represents a year-on-year increase of 225 per cent. The number from mainland China rose 198 per cent to 828,000. International numbers rose 1,404 per cent to 88,000, with 37,000 from South Korea and 10,000 from India.

In May alone, the city recorded 242,000 visitors through package tours, up 187.3 per cent year-on-year. Visitors from mainland China were up 173 per cent at 219,000 and overseas visitors 522 per cent at 18,000. South Korea contributed 7,000, up 620 per cent, and India 4,000, up 1,662 per cent.

There were 143 establishments providing accommodation in May, a 13 per cent increase compared to last year. Available guest rooms increased by 9.3 per cent to 47,000, and the average occupancy rate increased by 4.9 percentage points year-on-year to 83.6 per cent.

May saw 1,196,000 hotel guests, up 8.4 per cent year-on-year, and up 3.3 per cent compared to May 2019. The average duration of stay remained consistent year-on-year at 1.6 nights, an increase of 0.2 nights compared to May 2019.

Macau received over 14 million visitors in total in the first five months of the year The average occupancy rate was up by 7.7 percentage points year-on-year to 84.3 per cent. The number of guests rose by 25 per cent to 6,135,000. The average duration of stay remained at 1.7 nights.

Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, has set a goal of 30 million tourists for 2024 while the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) says the city aims to attract 2 million visitors from outside of China this year and three million in 2025, which would be in line with 2019.