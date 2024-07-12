Macau receives 87,000 daily visitors in first 10 days of July

The occupancy rate is expected to exceed 90 per cent during the peak summer season.

Macau.- Cheng Wai Tong, deputy director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has said that in the first ten days of July, Macau received 87,000 daily visitors, meeting expectations. He forecast that the hotel occupancy rate will surpass 90 per cent during the peak summer season.

He said he was confident that the tourism sector was well-prepared and that there had been no reports of staff shortages.

In April, Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, said that Macau could attract more than 30 million tourists in 2024. The director of the MGTO, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes has said the government is on track to achieve a target of 2 million overseas visitors.

From January to May, Macau received over 14 million visitors. The figure was up by 50 per cent compared to the same period last year.