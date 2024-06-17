Macau records over 14m visitor arrivals in first 5 months of 2024

Some 9.9 million visitors were from mainland China.

Macau.- Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has announced that Macau received over 14 million visitors in the first five months of the year. The figure was up by 50 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The data indicates an average of 93,000 visitors per day, still only 82.5 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019. According to public broadcaster TDM, mainland Chinese tourists accounted for the majority of arrivals at 9.9 million. Visitors from Hong Kong have reached 97.1 per cent of 2019 levels, while the number of tourists from Taiwan (324,000) reached 73.4 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

International travellers totalled 978,000, with a daily average of over 6,400, almost 67 per cent of 2019 levels.

De Senna Fernandes said she is confident Macau will reach its goal of 33 million visitors this year. She expects the number of non-Chinese visitors to Macau to return to pre-pandemic levels next year. Last year, Macau received 28.23 million visitors, 71 per cent of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels (39.4 million).