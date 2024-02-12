Macau receives 163,382 visitors on second day of Chinese New Year

Some 318,000 visitors arrived in Macau during the Chinese New Year period in 2023.

The number of tourists arriving on Sunday surpassed the tally from the day before.

Macau.- Authorities have reported that Macau received 163,382 tourists on the second day of the Chinese New Year holiday period. That’s around 42,000 more than the amount reported the previous day when the city received 121,334 tourists.

The figure achieved on Sunday (February 10) represents 93 per cent of the 1075,453 visitor arrivals registered on the second day of Chinese New Year in 2019.

The Macau Government Tourist Office (MGTO) director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, has said she expects Macau to receive over 960,000 visitors during the holiday period. That translates to an average of 120,000 daily visitor arrivals.

Analysts from Morgan Stanley forecast a 4 per cent month-on-month increase in gross gaming revenue (GGR) for February, reaching MOP20 n (US$2.5bn), with a daily average of MOP691m. Historically, Chinese New Year has caused GGR to grow in February, averaging 5 per cent month-on-month increases from 2016 to 2019, according to analysts Praveen K Choudhary and Gareth Leung.

Macau’s GGR for the first 4 days of February was MOP2.5bn (US$310.3m).