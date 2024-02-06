Macau GGR reaches US$310.3m in first 4 days of February

Analysts at JP Morgan say Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue reached a daily run-rate of MOP625m.

Macau.- JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) has estimated that Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the first 4 days of February was MOP2.5bn (US$310.3m). The estimated daily run-rate was MOP625m (US$77.48m).

The figure is similar to January, when the city saw GGR of MOP19.34bn (US$2.4bn). There is normally a drop ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday, which runs from February 10 to 17 this year.

Analysts noted a rise in mass-market GGR in the first four days of February, exceeding 110 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels. VIP gaming remained relatively stable at mid-20s-per cent of pre-pandemic levels. A few days ago, JP Morgan predicted a daily GGR of MOP650m (US$81m) during the Chinese New Year.