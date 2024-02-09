Macau expects 120,000 daily visitors for Chinese New Year

Some 318,000 visitors arrived in Macau during the Chinese New Year period in 2023.

Authorities in Macau think the city could receive over 960,000 visitors over the Chinese New Year holidays.

Macau.- The Macau Government Tourist Office (MGTO) director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, has said she expects Macau to receive over 960,000 visitors during the Chinese New Year Golden Week. That translates to an average of 120,000 daily visitor arrivals. Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan are expected to be the main source markets.

According to reports, 80 to 90 per cent of Macau hotel rooms are already booked for the holiday period. Macau’s GGR for the first 4 days of February was MOP2.5bn (US$310.3m). The figure is similar to January when the city saw a GGR of MOP19.34bn (US$2.4bn).

Tang Ka Man, vice-president of the Association of Macao Tourist Agents, has noted that there will be fewer group tours during Chinese New Year due to the increased cost of transportation and hotel rates. However, he estimates that Macau may still receive 200 to 300 tour groups during the period, and that tourist buses and tour guides are fully booked.