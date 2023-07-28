Macau received 349,000 package tourists in H1

Macau received 11.6m visitors in the first six months of the year.

Package tourist numbers have reached 8.5 per cent of 2019 levels.

Macau.- Macau’s Statistics and Census Service has reported that 349,000 tourists arrived in the city through package tours in the first six months of the year. The data reflects a gradual reactivation of the market following the easing of Covid-19 countermeasures but the recovery pace remains slow compared to other tourist categories at just 8.5 per cent of 2019 level (4.9 million visitors).

The city’s hotels have experienced a more robust rebound in overall guest numbers. There were around 6 million guests in H1, indicating a 130 per cent increase from last year. The average occupancy rate of hotel rooms reached 78 per cent. The cumulative number of visitor arrivals in the first half of the year grew 236.1 per cent year-on-year to 11,645,877.

The return of mainland Chinese package tours commenced on February 6 after a hiatus of approximately three years.