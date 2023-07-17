Macau tourism recovered to 59.6% of 2019 levels in H1

Authorities have reported that Macau received over 11.64 million inbound tourists in the first half of the year.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that the number of inbound tourists from January to June surpassed 11.64 million, for daily average of more than 64,000. The figure is equivalent to 59.6 per cent of the daily average recorded in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the first six months of 2023, the average hotel occupancy rate stood at 80.1 per cent. This rate was 10.7 percentage points below the pre-pandemic rate of 90.8 per cent observed in 2019. There were 475,000 international visitors, approximately 31.2 per cent of the daily average for the entire year of 2019.

The MGTO has been carrying out promotional campaigns in key markets. Trade shows and events have been held in locations such as Portugal, Bangkok and Seoul. A week ago, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of MGTO, predicted daily visitor arrivals could reach approximately 80,000 in August.

Senna Fernandes noted that August was historically the strongest month of the year for tourism in Macau. In August 2019, the city recorded 3.62 million visitor arrivals, equivalent to over 116,000 visitors per day.

