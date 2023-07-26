Focus Gaming News Asia Pacific | East Asia | Business

Macau hotel occupancy rate reaches 82 per cent in H1

Macau received 11.6m visitors in the first six months of the year.
07/26/23

Macau’s H1 hotel occupancy rate was 10.3 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Bureau (MGTO) has reported the average occupancy rate of three- to five-star hotels is approaching pre-pandemic numbers. Based on 44 establishments in the Macau Hotel Association, the MGTO reported that the three- to five-star occupancy rate for the first half of this year was 82 per cent – 10.3 percentage points below the equivalent period in 2019.

In H1 2022, the rate was just 40.2 per cent. In comparison, the first half of 2023 saw a 41.8 percentage point improvement and a 58.2 per cent increase in the average nightly room rate to MOP1,247.0 (US$155.04). 

Three-star hotels achieved the highest occupancy rate at 88.7 per cent, with an average room rate of MOP937.8. The four-star category room rate rose by 117.5 per cent to MOP937.1, with an occupancy rate of 77.4 per cent. Five-start hotels reached 81.7 per cent in occupancy at an average room rate of MOP1,408.6.

The director of MGTO, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, predicts a promising outlook, asserting that hotel occupancy rates could reach as high as 90 per cent in July and August. 

