Macau hotel occupancy rate reaches 82 per cent in H1

Macau received 11.6m visitors in the first six months of the year.

Macau’s H1 hotel occupancy rate was 10.3 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Bureau (MGTO) has reported the average occupancy rate of three- to five-star hotels is approaching pre-pandemic numbers. Based on 44 establishments in the Macau Hotel Association, the MGTO reported that the three- to five-star occupancy rate for the first half of this year was 82 per cent – 10.3 percentage points below the equivalent period in 2019.

In H1 2022, the rate was just 40.2 per cent. In comparison, the first half of 2023 saw a 41.8 percentage point improvement and a 58.2 per cent increase in the average nightly room rate to MOP1,247.0 (US$155.04).

Three-star hotels achieved the highest occupancy rate at 88.7 per cent, with an average room rate of MOP937.8. The four-star category room rate rose by 117.5 per cent to MOP937.1, with an occupancy rate of 77.4 per cent. Five-start hotels reached 81.7 per cent in occupancy at an average room rate of MOP1,408.6.

The director of MGTO, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, predicts a promising outlook, asserting that hotel occupancy rates could reach as high as 90 per cent in July and August.