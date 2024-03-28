Macau hotel occupancy reaches 89.7% in February

Occupancy was up 12 percentage points year-on-year.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that the average hotel occupancy rate in Macau was 89.7 per cent in February, a rise of 12 percentage points year-on-year. The average hotel room rate rose 28.4 per cent to MOP1,544.9 (US$192).

The occupancy rate for 5-star hotels was 90.9 per cent. The rates for 4-star and 3-star hotels were 82.4 per cent and 92.0 per cent, respectively. For the period spanning January to February 2024, the average hotel occupancy rate reached 90.6 per cent, accompanied by an average room rate of MOP1,470.7.

In February, Macau received 3,293,564 visitors. The figure was up 106.7 per cent in year-on-year terms and up 15.1 per cent when compared to the previous month. It was 92.9 per cent of the pre-pandemic figure from 2019.