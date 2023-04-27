Macau hotel occupancy hits 77 per cent in March

The overall occupancy rate was up 46.3 percentage points year-on-year.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that Macau’s average hotel occupancy rate rose by 46.3 percentage points to 77 per cent in March. The number of guests rose by 164.4 per cent year-on-year to 972,000 with most visitors coming from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

The number of accommodation establishments rose to 126, an increase of 6 year-on-year, with the number of available guest rooms increasing by 0.7 per cent to 39,000. The rise in occupancy rates was not limited to 5-star hotels. The 5-star hotel occupancy rate increased by 50.2 percentage points but 2-star hotel rates rose by 46.2 percentage points.

For the first quarter of 2023, the hotel industry saw a year-on-year increase of 33.9 percentage points in the average occupancy rate of guest rooms, rising to 74.7 per cent. The number of guests rose by 96.3 per cent year-on-year to 2,699,000. However, their average length of stay fell slightly by 0.2 nights to 1.7 nights.

The number of visiting tourists increased by 163.7 per cent year-on-year to 4,948,358. Same-day visitors rose 93.1 per cent year-on-year, while overnight visitors increased by 287.6 per cent.

Some 1,956,867 visitors arrived in Macau in March. That’s an increase of 271.4 per cent when compared to last year and 22.8 per cent on month-on-month terms. Overnight tourists and same-day tourists increased by 522.7 per cent and 164.5 per cent year-on-year respectively.

Mainland Chinese visitors grew by 64.9 per cent in year-on-year terms to 1,242,358. Visitors from the Greater Bay Area increased by 79.0 per cent to 563,083 and those from Hong Kong and Taiwan grew by 1077.2 per cent and 447.5 per cent respectively.