Macau visitor arrivals up 143.1% in February

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that 1.59 million visitors arrived in Macau in February. That’s an increase of 143.1 per cent when compared to last year and 14 per cent month-on-month.

Authorities reported that 53 per cent of visitors stayed in the city for more than one night, up 202 per cent, although the average length of stay dropped to 1.3 days. Mainland Chinese visitors grew by 64.8 per cent in year-on-year terms to a little over one million, while Greater Bay Area tourists increased by 43.7 per cent when to 552,094. To date, 2023 has seen 2.9 million visitors, a year-on-year increase of 121.6 per cent.

The director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has said that Macau aims to increase the percentage of non-Chinese visitors beyond the 2.2 per cent achieved in January to around 10 per cent amid a gradual resumption of international flights and increased convenience of travel between Macau and Hong Kong.

In 2022, Macau experienced a year-on-year decrease of 26 per cent in total visitor arrivals, with a record low of 5.7 million for the year. This was the lowest number of annual visitor arrivals since 1999.