Macau visitor arrivals up 271.4% in March

The average length of stay for visitors stood at 1.2 days.

Macau has reported over 1.9m visitor arrivals for the month.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that a total of 1,956,867 visitors arrived in Macau in March. That’s an increase of 271.4 per cent when compared to last year and 22.8 per cent on month-on-month terms.

Authorities reported overnight tourists and same-day tourists increased by 522.7 per cent and 164.5 per cent year-on-year respectively.

The average stay of tourists was 1.2 days. Overnight visitors decreased by 1.4 days to 2.2 days compared with the previous year, while day visitors increased by 0.2 days to 0.3 days.

Mainland Chinese visitors grew by 64.9 per cent in year-on-year terms to 1,242,358. Visitors from the Greater Bay Area increased by 79.0 per cent year-on-year to 563,083. Hong Kong and Taiwan also grew by 1077.2 per cent and 447.5% year-on-year respectively.

Tourist arrivals by land amounted to 1,557,561, a year-on-year increase of 208.1 per cent, most of whom entered via border crossings and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

The number of sea and air passengers also increased by 4866.4 per cent and 723.6 per cent year-on-year respectively.

In the first quarter of 2023, the number of visiting tourists increased by 163.7 per cent year-on-year to 4,948,358. Same-day visitors rose 93.1 per cent year-on-year, while overnight visitors increased by 287.6 per cent.

The average stay of tourists was 1.3 days, the same as that of the same period last year, of which overnight tourists decreased by 1.1 days to 2.3 days, and day tourists increased by 0.2 days to 0.3 days.