Macau GGR won’t reach US$22.45bn target, CE says

Chief executive Ho Iat Seng said that it is “impossible” for the city to reach its target this year.

Macau.- Ho Iat Seng, Macau’s chief executive, has said that Macau won’t reach its target of MOP180bn (US$22.45bn) in gross gaming revenue (GGR) for this year. According to Asia Gaming Brief, he told a press conference after his 2024 Policy Address, that he couldn’t provide a precise new estimate but that reaching the MOP180bn goal was “impossible.”

In October, Macau’s GGR was up 30.6 per cent month-on-month and 400.2 per cent from last October. Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the first ten months of 2023 stands at MOP148.44bn (US$18.44bn), up 315.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. For full-year 2022, Macau’s casino GGR was down by 51.4 per cent year-on-year at MOP42.19bn (US$5.25bn).