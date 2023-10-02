Macau GGR down 13.2% in September

According to analysts, Genting Malaysia should recover from the Covid-19 pandemic by 2022.

Macau’s September casino revenue was MOP14.94bn.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has reported that Macau’s GGR for September was down 13.2 per cent month-on-month from MOP17.21bn (US$2.13bn) to MOP14.94bn (US$1.85bn). However, GGRT was up 404.2 per cent year-on-year

Macau’s gaming sector was affected by extreme weather in September. Typhoon Saola caused the closure of gaming establishments for about nine hours on September 2. Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the first nine months of 2023 was MOP128.95bn, up 305.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

Morgan Stanley Asia expects Macau GGR for the Golden Week holiday could be 17 per cent higher than for the rest of October. The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) raised its daily visitor arrival forecast by more than 10 per cent and expects an average of “over 100,000” visitors daily.