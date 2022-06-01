Macau GGR up 24.8% in May

Macau’s casino gross gambling revenue for May was up 24.8 per cent month-on-month but down 68 per cent year-on-year.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has reported that Macau’s gross gaming revenue in May was up 2.8 per cent when compared to April. It rose from MOP2.68bn (US$331m) in April to MOP3.34bn (US$413.4m) but was down 68 per cent when compared to May 2021 (MOP10.45bn).

Analysts attributed the month-on-month growth to China’s Labour Day break, which saw 136,647 people visit Macau. However, restrictions due to Covid-19 cases in mainland China meant GGR during the holiday period was lower than initially expected.

Macau’s GGR for the first five months of 2022 combined stands at MOP23.79bn (US$2.95bn), down 44.0 per cent year-on-year. In April the city recorded its lowest GGR level since September 2020, a drop of 68.1 per cent when compared to April 2021.