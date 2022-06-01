Focus Asia Pacific | East Asia | Business

Macau GGR up 24.8% in May

Gross gaming revenue was MOP3.34bn (US$413.4m) in May.
Gross gaming revenue was MOP3.34bn (US$413.4m) in May.
06/01/22

Macau’s casino gross gambling revenue for May was up 24.8 per cent month-on-month but down 68 per cent year-on-year.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has reported that Macau’s gross gaming revenue in May was up 2.8 per cent when compared to April. It rose from MOP2.68bn (US$331m) in April to MOP3.34bn (US$413.4m) but was down 68 per cent when compared to May 2021 (MOP10.45bn).

Analysts attributed the month-on-month growth to China’s Labour Day break, which saw 136,647 people visit Macau. However, restrictions due to Covid-19 cases in mainland China meant GGR during the holiday period was lower than initially expected.

Macau’s GGR for the first five months of 2022 combined stands at MOP23.79bn (US$2.95bn), down 44.0 per cent year-on-year. In April the city recorded its lowest GGR level since September 2020, a drop of 68.1 per cent when compared to April 2021.

In this article:
Macau casinos

Latest Articles

Latest Business news from Australasia

Latest Business news from East Asia

Latest Business news from South Asia

Latest Business news from South East Asia

Latest Business news from Elsewhere