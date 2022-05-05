Macau Labour Day break arrivals down 18.2%

China’s Labour Day break from April 20 to May 4 saw 136,647 people visit Macau.

Macau.- As feared, Macau’s Labour Day break has finished with disappointing visitor numbers this year. Only 136,647 tourists visited Macau during the national holiday period from April 30 to May 1. As usual, the first day saw the peak number of arrivals, with 41,544. Arrivals then dropped sharply, with only 20,000 arriving on May 4.

The overall number represents a drop of 18.2 per cent compared to 2021, when 165,500 tourists visited Macau during the break, and a long way from pre-pandemic numbers. In 2019, 636,600 people visited Macau during the break.

This year, authorities had hoped to see 167,000 arrivals, but that became unlikely after China’s National Health Commission warned citizens not to take long trips during the holidays due to the risk of rising Covid-19 cases.

Macau evaluates reopening borders to tourists from certain countries

The government of Macau is reportedly evaluating a plan to allow certain non-residents to enter the city. Elsie Ao Ieong, Macau’s secretary for social affairs and culture, has told local media reports that authorities are considering countries that have a close connection with Macau.

Ao Ieong said selected countries may be those where Macau residents have family members, are studying abroad, where a large number of Macau professionals are required. She said Macau hoped to open soon to arrivals from Portugal, in particular.

Mainland China continues to be the only country to have a largely quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau.