VGCCC names Suzy Neilan as new CEO

Australia.- The Victorian government has named Suzy Neilan as the next CEO of the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC). She will replace Annette Kimmitt, who has been CEO since March 2022. Neilan will take over on April 1.

Neilan currently serves as executive director of strategy at the Environment Protection Authority Victoria (EPA), a position she has held for over three and a half years, during which she has assumed the role of acting CEO at times. She was previously executive director of Service Delivery at the Victorian Building Authority and general manager of Infringement Management Enforcement Services at Tenix Solutions, where she oversaw the management of outsourced systems and services for the former Department of Justice.

According to the VGCCC, Neilan brings “significant senior leadership experience in regulation, transformation and customer service, and a track record delivering large scale technology and legislative change programs in highly regulated settings.”

VGCCC chair, Chris O’Neill, said: “As the VGCCC enters the next phase of the program of transformation we began three years ago, Suzy’s experience leading digital and technology transformation, and her deep understanding of education, enforcement and compliance will continue to ensure the Commission is well placed to meet future challenges and ensure the integrity, safety and fairness of the gambling industry.

“Suzy’s commitment to achieving regulatory outcomes that benefit Victorians makes her a strong leader to support the Commission and head the agency’s executive leadership team.”

O’Neill thanked Kimmitt AM for her leadership over the last three years. He said: “Annette’s holistic vision and tenacious drive led the Commission’s transformation in its first years and with strategic focus, determined how we would work with the industry to ensure that our mandate to regulate in the public interest would be met. On behalf of all at the VGCCC, I thank Annette for her exemplary service and dedication, and we wish her all the best for the future.”

Neilan added: “I am excited by the opportunity to contribute to the VGCCC’s success and look forward to working with the dedicated and talented people at the VGCCC to make a positive difference for Victorian communities.”