Macau GGR up 16.4% year-on-year in June

Gross gaming revenue was down 12.4 per cent when compared to May.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has reported that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for June was MOP17.69bn (US$2.20bn). The figure was up 16.4 per cent year-on-year but down 12.4 per cent month-on-month .

The tally was the lowest so far this year. May’s result had been the best monthly performance since January 2023, when borders reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Analysts had forecast a decrease in June due to a lower VIP win rate and a shift of interest towards sports betting on the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, which will run until July 14.

Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the half of 2024 was MOP113.8bn (US$14.20bn), up 41.9 per cent year-on-year but 23.9 per cent below the same period in 2019.