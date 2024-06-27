Macau GGR to reach US$28.7bn this year, Seaport Research Partners says

Analysts expect gross gaming revenue to be up 26 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Macau.- Analysts at Seaport Research Partners have predicted that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for 2024 will increase by 26 per cent compared to last year, reaching MOP231bn (US$28.7bn). Non-gaming revenues is forecast to reach US$4.9bn, a 17.7 per cent increase.

According to analyst Vitaly Umansky, the figures are expected to rise to US$31.8bn and US$5.3bn in 2025. The forecast is based on the first-quarter performance, which reached 75.5 per cent of the 2019 levels. Despite an expected slowdown in June, analysts expected the recovery to be sustained. Umansky forecast flat growth for the third quarter of the year, mainly due to a potentially weak September.

Macau’s GGR for the first five months of 2024 was MOP$96.06bn (US$11.9bn), up 47.9 per cent year-on-year. In May, GGR was MOP20.19bn (US$2.51bn). That’s an increase of 8.9 per cent month-on-month and 29.7 per cent when compared to May 2023.

Last November, secretary for economy and finance Lei Wai Nong affirmed Macau’s GGR target of MOP216bn (US$26.8bn) for this year.