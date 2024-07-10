Macau GGR reaches US$478.8m in first 7 days of July

Citigroup expects July GGR to reach MOP19bn (US$2.35bn).

Macau.- Analysts at Citigroup have estimated that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the first 7 days of July was MOP3.85bn (US$478.8m). The daily run rate was down 12 per cent week-on-week, from MOP628m (US$78.32m) to MOP550m (US$68.51m).

With these figures, analysts expect Macau’s July GGR to reach MOP19bn (US$2.35bn) or about 78 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels. Analysts George Choi and Ryan Cheung said business is currently slow but is expected to improve around mid-July. They predicted that quarterly EBITDA will decrease by about 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter to US$1.95bn. The figure would be up about 18 per cent year-on-year.

In June, GGR was MOP17.69bn (US$2.20bn), up 16.4 per cent year-on-year but down 12.4 per cent month-on-month. Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the half of 2024 was MOP113.8bn (US$14.20bn), up 41.9 per cent year-on-year but 23.9 per cent below the same period in 2019.

