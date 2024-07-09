Macau gaming tax revenue up 67.2% in H1

The government collected MOP44.79bn (US$5.57bn) in the first six months of the year.

Macau.- The Financial Services Bureau has reported that Macau collected MOP44.79bn (US$5.57bn) in taxes from casino operations in the first half of the year. The figure was up 67.2 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

In June, the Macau government collected MOP7.78bn (US$972m), reflecting an 8.9 per cent increase compared to the preceding month and a growth of 29 per cent in year-on-year terms. Gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the month was MOP17.69bn (US$2.20bn).

Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the first half of 2024 was MOP113.8bn (US$14.20bn), up 41.9 per cent year-on-year but 23.9 per cent below the same period in 2019. Taxes from gambling contributed to 85.5 per cent of the Macau government’s total revenue, amounting to MOP52.41bn (US$6.51bn).

According to the 2024 budget plan, the government aims for MOP83.61bn (US$10.4bn) in gaming tax this year. The first five months’ take represents 44.3 per cent of that. In full year 2023, Macau collected MOP65.26bn (US$8.11bn) in gaming tax revenue, surpassing the budgeted total by 28.3 per cent.