Macau GGR for first 18 days of June estimated at US$63.24m per day

Macau GGR is likely to recover to 62 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in Q2.

Analysts at JP Morgan Chase & Co say Macau GGR is likely to remain flat in June.

Macau.- Analysts at JP Morgan Chase & Co have predicted that Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) will maintain stable in June, following strong performance in May. According to gaming and lodging analysts Joe Greff and Ryan Lambert, GGR for the first 18 days of June averaged approximately MOP527m (US$63.24m) per day.

That would be “flattish” compared to May’s MOP15.57bn (US$1.93bn) but would represent approximately 65 per cent of the GGR levels recorded in June 2019. The analysts highlighted that if June’s GGR matches May’s, second-quarter GGR in Macau would reach approximately 62 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019. It would also indicate 85 per cent of pre-pandemic mass play.

Steady performance would demonstrate a positive trend, considering the historical average decline of 14 per cent from May to June in 2007 to 2022 (excluding 2020). The financial institution noted that it would suggest an improvement in visitation trends, which typically drive base mass volumes.

