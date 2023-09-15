Macau hoteliers optimistic about Golden Week holiday

Macau’s hotel and integrated resort operators anticipate almost full occupancy.

Macau.- The Macau Hoteliers & Innkeepers Association has forecast that Macau will have close to full hotel occupancy for the October Golden Week. Its director Lou Chi Leong said September figures were also strong, bucking the usual trend of it being a slow month, with “more than 100,000 visitors coming to Macau last Saturday.”

The Macau Hotel Association reported an average occupancy rate of 93 per cent during July, with five-star, four-star, and three-star establishments posting occupancy rates of 92.9 per cent, 89.9 per cent, and 97.2 per cent, respectively. The average daily rate stood at MOP1,425 (US$177) in July, representing a 5.14 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2019 (MOP1,355).

Macau’s tourism office expects to see a daily influx of 80,000 to 90,000 visitors during this year’s October Golden Week holiday, from September 29 to October 6 inclusive. In 2022, some 182,000 visitors arrived during the national holiday.