Macau GGR up 686.4% in August

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) was up 3.3 per cent compared to the previous month.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has reported that Macau’s GGR for August was up 686.4 per cent year-on-year and 3.3 per cent month-on-month to MOP17.21bn (US$2.13bn). Casino GGR for the first eight months of the year was MOP114.01bn (US$14.16bn).

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), reported in the first half of August that the city was seeing an average of over 100,000 visitors per day, beating estimations.

A report by Jefferies Equity Research has suggests GGR in Macau will reach 63 per cent of the 2019 levels this year. In 2019, GGR was MOP292.46bn (US$36.3bn). Based on the current projections, the sector could see nearly US$23bn in 2023. Mass market GGR is expected to reach full recovery by 2024.