Macau gaming tax down 54% year-on-year in April

Tax revenue from gambling activities in Macau was MOP$1.48bn (US$183m) in April.

Macau.- The Financial Services Bureau has reported that tax proceeds from gambling in April was MOP$1.48bn (US$183m), a decrease of 53.9 per cent year-on-year, from MOP$3.21bn (US$397n) in April 2021. Last month’s figure was also 50 per cent lower than the MOP$bn (US$371n) recorded in March 2022.

For the first four months in 2021, gambling tax revenue was MOP$12.38bn (US$1.53bn). For the same period this year, revenue stands at MOP$10.21bn (US$1.26bn), a decrease of more than 17 per cent.

Macau GGR for April

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau‘s figures show that GGR for the month of April was down 71.1 per cent month-on-month from MOP3.67bn (US$454.5m) to MOP2.68bn (US$331m). That’s the lowest level since September 2020, when the tally was MOP2.2bn, and represents a drop of 68.1 per cent when compared to April 2021‘s revenue of MOP8.40bn.

According to the DICJ, the decline was mainly due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in mainland China, which affected the arrival of tourists in the city. Macau’s GGR for the first four months of 2022 combined stands at MOP20.45bn (US$2.55bn), down 36.2 per cent year-on-year.