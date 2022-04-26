Focus Asia Pacific | East Asia | Finance

Macau gaming tax revenue reaches US$1.08bn in Q1

Authorities have forecast revenue from direct taxes on gaming at MOP49.76bn for 2022.
04/26/22

Gaming tax revenue was down by 4.8 per cent year-on-year.

Macau.- The Financial Services Bureau in Macau has shared a financial report showing that the city has collected MOP8.73bn (US$1.08bn) in fiscal revenue from direct taxes on gaming in the first quarter of the year 2022. That’s a drop of 4.8 per cent when compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Between January 1 and February 28, the city collected MOP5.73bn (US$711.18m) from gaming taxes. In March, the tally was MOP3bn, up nearly 21.5 per cent month-on-month. Authorities have forecast that full-year revenue from direct taxes on gaming will be MOP49.76bn for 2022. In 2021, the government collected nearly MOP33.9bn (US$4.22bn)a 13.8 per cent increase year-on-year.

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, mass-market games, including slot machines, accounted for nearly 72.8 per cent of all Macau casinos’ gross gaming revenue (GGR) in the first quarter of 2022, at nearly MOP12.94bn (US$1.60bn).

However, mass-market revenue was down 8.8 per cent year-on-year and 10.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Mass-market games, including slot machines, accounted for 74.3 per cent of Macau’s GGR in the fourth quarter of 2021, at nearly MOP14.18bn (US$1.77bn)

Macau GGR up 11% between April 19 and 24

Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd has reported that gross gaming revenue in Macau was up 11 per cent week-on-week in the week ended April 24. According to the brokerage, GGR was MOP2.1bn, with an average daily revenue of MOP88m, which would be a drop of 69 per cent year-on-year.

Analysts Vitaly Umansky and Louis Li noted: “Despite the rebound, visitation and revenue remain largely subdued due to mainland China Covid-19 outbreaks and restrictive travel and border control.”

