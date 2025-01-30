Macau aims to match pre-pandemic overseas tourism numbers this year

Macau’s tourism authority expects around 3 million overseas visitors.

Macau.- Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has stated that the city aims to attract around 3 million overseas visitors (i.e., from outside of China) this year. The figure would match the tally recorded in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2024, 34.9 million people visited Macau. The number of overseas visitors was 2.5 million, surpassing the initial forecast of 2 million. This year, the city aims to attract 38 million tourist visits in total, which would be close to the 39.4 million recorded in 2019.

The MGTO is creating promotional campaigns for the international market, with initiatives anticipated to start after the Chinese New Year holidays. These will include discounts on ferry and bus fares, as well as cooperation with airlines that operate between Macau and Hong Kong and key travel agencies from source markets.

The MGTO has already started outreach activities in Europe and has plans to kick off campaigns aimed at the Middle East in February. Macau will also take part in the world’s largest travel trade show, ITB Berlin, from March 4 to 6. Roadshows in important Asian markets are also planned for later in the year.

