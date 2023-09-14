Legal challenge to Tamil Nadu online gaming ban nears verdict

Both sides have presented their arguments in the Madras High Court.

India.- The Tamil Nadu government and several online gaming firms have concluded their presentations in the Madras High Court regarding a dispute over the validity of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022. The gaming companies began legal challenges in April.

The court has confirmed that all involved parties have filed their written submissions. Oral arguments concluded in a previous court session. The presiding judge has adjourned proceedings following the final arguments, and a final verdict is anticipated in the coming months.

The All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) says the Tami Nadu law violates the fundamental right to trade and commerce guaranteed by the Indian constitution. Industry players including Junglee Rummy, A23, and Games24x7 also raised objections to the state’s actions, contending that Tamil Nadu lacked the authority to ban skill games. The Tamil Nadu government has asserted that it has authority and that the decision was made with the welfare of citizens in mind.