Lam Yi Young steps down as Resorts World Sentosa deputy CEO

Genting Singapore says Lam will resign from his role on June 30.

Singapore.- Genting Singapore has announced through a press release that Lam Yi Young is to step down from his role as deputy chief executive Officer at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS). The company said: “As mutually agreed with the board of directors of Resorts World at Sentosa, Lam will relinquish his role on June 30.”

The company added: “RWS remains committed to the momentum to strengthen its core leadership team, advance on its long-term growth strategies and build strong sustainable recovery.”

In a separate press release, Genting Singapore said Lam resigned “to pursue other interests.” He had been appointed deputy chief executive officer last October when the company also announced the appointment of Andrew MacDonald as chief casino officer.

Lam had 11 years in senior public sector leadership and previously served as chief executive officer of the Singapore Business Federation.

Genting Singapore has recently published its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. It’s reported a 45 per cent rise in gaming revenue when compared to last year. In quarter-on-quarter terms, the SG$339.9m (US$255m) total was down 8.6 per cent.

The company posted revenue of SG$484.5m (US$363m), up 54 per cent year-on-year and down 10.7 per cent sequentially. Net profit after taxation was SG$129.2m (US$96.9m), up 220 per cent year-on-year and up 7.8 per cent from the previous quarter.