The Star Gold Coast second tower receives GBCA Green Star design rating

Australia.- The Star Gold Coast’s second 63-storey hotel and apartments tower, which is still under construction, has been awarded a 5-Star Design rating and is on track to receive the 5-Star As Built rating under the Green Building Council of Australia’s (GBCA) Green Star certification system.

Green Star is an internationally recognised sustainability rating system for design, construction and operation. Tower 1 already has the same certification. The Star says it has reached level 42 of the new tower and that internal fit outs are underway. The development is adjacent to The Star Gold Coast casino and its existing 596-room five-star hotel.

