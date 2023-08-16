Jeju Dream Tower seeks 500 workers for casino and hotel operations

Jeju Dream Tower plans to hire 400 people for its casino and 100 for the hotel.

South Korea.- Jeju Dream Tower has embarked on a recruitment campaign aimed at securing an additional 500 personnel. It has 400 vacancies at its casino, exclusively catering to foreigners, and 100 positions in the resort’s hotel operations.

Currently, the resort has approximately 2,200 employees. Around 600 people are deployed in the casino division. This recruitment campaign, which started on August 13, is attributed to the recent policy shift in China allowing a return of group tour travel to destinations like South Korea after a period of suspension during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Jeju Dream Tower representative noted that flight connectivity between Jeju and China has reached 57 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. Management anticipates a further increase following China’s new travel policy.

The resort’s casino sales rose by 95.3 per cent in July in comparison to the previous month, reaching KRW20.12bn (US$15.5m). The monthly figure was up 516.8 per cent when compared to last year and is the highest since the venue opened in June 2021.

Cumulative casino sales for the first seven months of the year totalled KRW68.15bn, up 145.3 per cent from the prior-year period. Hotel sales in the January to July period were KRW50.80bn, a 27.2 per cent decline.