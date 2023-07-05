Jeju Dream Tower net casino sales up 70.2% in June

Jeju Dream Tower casino sales reached KRW10.3bn (US$7.92m) in June.

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the operator of the Jeju Dream Tower resort, has shared its financial results for June. Net casino sales were up 70.2 per cent when compared to last year but down 9.8 per cent month-on-month from KRW11.42bn to KRW10.3bn (US$7.92m).

Table-game sales in June amounted to KRW9.40bn (US$7.23m), a 12.0 per cent drop from May but a 69.9 per cent increase from last year. Machine-game sales saw sequential growth of 22.4 per cent and of 72.6 per cent compared to the same period last year, reaching KRW897m (US$690,369).

The casino table drop, which indicates the amount customers spent to acquire chips for table games, fell by 8.7 per cent sequentially to approximately KRW103.79bn (US$79.92m). However, this was a 285.6 per cent rise when compared to last year.

Hotel sales for June witnessed a 14.5 per cent increase from the previous month, amounting to just below KRW8.8bn (US$6.77m). Nonetheless, this was a 16.7 per cent decline when compared to the same period last year.

Cumulative casino sales for the first half of the year totalled KRW48.03bn (US$36.9m), up 95.9 per cent from the prior-year period. Hotel sales in the January to June period stood at KRW41.09bn (US$31.62m), a 29.8 per cent decline from the prior-year period.

See also: South Korea casino industry recovery to continue, analysts say