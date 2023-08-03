Jeju Dream Tower casino sales rise 95% in July

Casino sales for the first seven months this year totalled nearly KRW68.15bn.

Jeju Dream Tower casino sales reached a record KRW20.12bn (US$15.52m).

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development has reported that Jeju Dream Tower casino’s sales rose by 95.3 per cent in July in comparison to the previous month, reaching KRW20.12bn (US$15.5m). The figure was up 516.8 per cent when compared to last year and marks the highest monthly casino sales since the venue opened in June 2021.

Table-game sales in July amounted to KRW17.53bn (US$13.84m), up 86.4 per cent in month-on-month terms and up 557.1 per cent when compared to last year. Machine-game sales saw sequential growth of 188.3 per cent and year-on-year growth of 335.9 per cent, reaching KRW2.59bn.

The casino table drop, which indicates the amount customers spent to acquire chips for table games, grew 25.5 per cent sequentially to approximately KRW130.28bn. The figure was up 429.7 per cent when compared to last year.

Hotel sales for July witnessed a 9.6 per cent increase from the previous month, amounting to just below KRW9.68bn. Nonetheless, this was a 13.9 per cent decline when compared to the same period last year.

Cumulative casino sales for the first seven months of the year totalled KRW68.15bn, up 145.3 per cent from the prior-year period. Hotel sales in the January to July period stood at KRW50.80bn, a 27.2 per cent decline.

Table-game sales were KRW61.19bn in the year to July 31, up 142.4 per cent in year-on-year terms. Machine-game sales were up 173.4 per cent, to nearly KRW6.96bn. The cumulative casino table drop for the first seven months of this year amounted to approximately KRW651.66bn, up 206.6 per cent when compared to 2022.

