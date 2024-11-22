Indonesia investigates 85 influencers for allegedly promoting online gambling

The influencers allegedly promoted online gambling on social media.

Indonesia.- The Indonesian National Police has reported that it has identified 85 influencers suspected of promoting online gambling on social media. At a press conference at the Ministry of Communication and Digital Office in Central Jakarta, commissioner general Wahyu Widada said police began investigations following the creation of the Online Gambling Eradication Task Force on November 5.

Police have classified the influencers as suspects based on evidence and testimonies from witnesses. Wahyu said that some cases are not new, as several influencers had previously engaged in online gambling promotion even if the websites they promoted are no longer operational. Their identities were not revealed.

Indonesian comms ministry to be restructured

Meutya Hafid, Indonesia’s communication and digitalisation minister, has announced a restructuring within the communications ministry following the arrest of ten officials accused of accepting bribes from online gambling operators. According to Jakarta Globe, the reorganisation will concentrate on job rotations and placing staff in positions that suit their skills and expertise.

Hafid, who has been in her position for only three weeks, highlighted the importance of collaboration with other government bodies, including the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and the anti-money laundering agency (PPATK), to improve oversight.

Gambling in Indonesia is illegal for both citizens and foreigners. In September, Budie Arie Setiadi, Indonesia’s communication and informatics minister, announced that between July 17, 2023 and September 17, 2024, the ministry removed 3,383,000 pieces of online gambling content. The ministry submitted 20,842 keywords related to online gambling to Google from November 7, 2023 to August 8, 2024 and 5,173 to Meta from December 15, 2023 to August 8, 2024.