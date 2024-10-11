Illegal online gambling in Indonesia: 3.8m pieces of content removed

The content was blocked between July 17, 2023 and October 9, 2024.

Indonesia.- Budie Arie Setiadi, Indonesia’s communication and informatics minister, has announced that between July 17, 2023 and October 9, 2024, his ministry removed 3,796,902 pieces of online gambling content. The ministry also submitted at least 21,000 keywords related to online gambling to Google and 5,793 to Meta.

In September, Arie said that he had asked the Bank Indonesia (BI) to block 573 digital wallets linked to online gambling. He also asked the Financial Services Authority to block 7,599 bank accounts with similar links.

The ministry is also collaborating with the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) to stop the use of payment and banking systems for online gambling. In addition, Arie also mentioned plans to restrict access to free virtual private networks (VPNs) to prevent access to online gambling.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Azwar Anas, the Indonesian state minister for Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reforms, has issued a circular on the prevention and handling of online gambling in government Institutions. Circular number 5/2024 warns of strict disciplinary measures.

Anas said state employees involved in online gambling activities could face penalties ranging from warnings to suspension or dismissal, depending on the severity of the offence.

Anas urged government institutions to launch campaigns and initiatives to support the prevention of gambling. Central and regional governments are expected to conduct educational activities for state employees and non-state employees regarding the negative impacts of online gambling. Heads of government institutions will have to conduct periodic monitoring and evaluations of efforts to prevent online gambling. Institutions have been advised to report actions to the Head of the State Civil Service Agency (BKN).