Indonesia to create cross-border gambling task force

President Joko Widodo made the annoucement on YouTube.

Indonesia.- President Joko Widodo has announced a new initiative to combat online gambling. In a video message posted on YouTube, Widodo said the government is working to form a specialised task force that will focus on the cross-border nature of online gambling, aiming to dismantle such networks more efficiently.

The announcement comes after Budie Arie, Indonesia’s communication and informatics minister said he would meet with representatives from Google to discuss the possible use of artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle online gambling.

See also: Indonesia: 142 arrested for alleged illegal online gambling

Gambling is banned in Indonesia and is illegal for both citizens and foreigners. There are no legal casinos in the country and anyone found gambling can face severe fines and even imprisonment.