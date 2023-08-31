Indonesian police warn influencers against promoting online gambling

Authorities have blocked 886,719 pieces of online gambling content over the last five years.

Police have warned that those who promote online gambling could face up to six years in jail.

Indonesia.- The National Police director for Cyber Crime, brigadier general Adi Vivid Agustiadi Bachtiar, has warned of the potential legal consequences for people involved in promoting online gambling in Indonesia. Bachtiar warned that promoting online gambling can lead to prosecution under the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law Article 44 paragraph 2 and Article 27 paragraph 2.

The legal framework carries a potential penalty of six years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rp1bn. Bachtiar said police had collected a list of names and that influencers who promoted gambling were under police surveillance.

He said influencers were being summoned for clarifications and that legal procedures could be initiated.

The Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo) has reported that it blocked access to 886,719 pieces of online gambling content over the last five years.