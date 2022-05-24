India: police dismantle illegal cricket betting gang in Rahatani

Police in Rahatani have arrested five people who were allegedly involved in illegal cricket betting.

India.- A new raid has ended with five people arrested for taking bets on cricket matches in India. In this case, Rahatani Police carried out a raid at a flat on Saturday night, targeting a gang taking online bets on the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

During the raid, police seized money in cash, cellphones, laptops and sim cards. According to the Times of India, police found two people taking bets through a mobile app while the other three were keeping records on laptops.

Those arrested allegedly earned a commission by sending bets to a bookmaker. They would share the money with each other after the game.

Yesterday, it was also reported that six people were arrested in a raid carried out by Delhi Police in Chander Vihar, Phase-III, Nihal Vihar on Sunday. In recent weeks, several operations in India have targeted illegal betting on cricket matches. Six people were arrested in Vadodara for being allegedly connected to an illegal cricket betting racket