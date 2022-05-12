India: 6 arrested over cricket betting

The group reportedly had over 110 customers who used to place bets on IPL games.

Police in Vadodara arrested six people who were allegedly connected to an illegal cricket betting racket.

India.- Raids continue in India as police crack down on illegal betting on cricket matches. Vadodara police have arrested six people allegedly linked to an illegal gambling network that was dismantled last month. Police had been searching for the business’s managers.

The Times of India reported that the group had more than 110 customers betting on IPL matches through a website allegedly run by the defendants. Salman Golawala, another alleged leader, has not yet been arrested yet. Salman is believed to have taken a commission on bookies’ winnings.

Police recently reported that in Delhi, there have been more than 1,000 cases, resulting in 2,300 arrests related to illegal gambling operations. A few days ago, police in Nerul arrested eight people for allegedly betting illegally through an app during a Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings Eleven cricket match.