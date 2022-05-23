India: 6 arrested for betting on cricket matches

There have already been more than 2,300 arrests linked to illegal gambling in Delhi.

Police in Delhi have arrested six people who allegedly connected to an illegal cricket betting racket.

India.- Six people were arrested in a raid carried out by Delhi Police in Chander Vihar, Phase-III, Nihal Vihar on Sunday. According to authorities, those arrested were illegallly betting on cricket matches through laptops and other electronic devices.

During the raid, police seized money, 10 mobile phones, two laptops, three internet routers, two LED TVs, voice recorders, call-merge microphones, two laptops with gambling records and a computer with a gambling machine. Police also found a suitcase with five mobile phones for gambling.

In recent weeks, several operations in India have targeted illegal betting on cricket matches. Six people were arrested in Vadodara for being allegedly connected to an illegal cricket betting racket and police in New Delhi arrested three people who were allegedly betting online on a match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

According to a Times of India report, so far this year, there have been more than 1,000 cases, resulting in 2,300 arrests. According to the report, almost 200 cases were registered in the northwestern district, followed by more than 150 abroad and almost 100 in the west.

More than 375 players were arrested by police in the Outer District, 340 in the Northwest, and more than 200 in the West, Southwest, and Southeast.