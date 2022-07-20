India: 8 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Police in India have arrested eight people who were allegedly involved in illegal gambling activities in Srinagar.

India.- Police have carried out a raid in the Baba Demb area of Srinagar and arrested eight people who were allegedly involved in illegal gambling activities. Four of the men were allegedly gambling. The other four are said to have initially escaped but were later arrested. Police seized money and playing cards.

The police issued a statement saying: “Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units.”

A few days ago, a raid was carried out in Meerut. Police arrested 43 people, including nine women after founding an alleged illegal casino in a house in the city of Partapur. Police also seized cash. Local police also discovered an illegal gambling operation that faked cricket matches to broadcast them online. Four people have been arrested.