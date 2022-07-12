India: police bust fake cricket league betting racket

Police discovered an illegal gambling hub that faked cricket matches that were broadcast online.

India.- Four people have been arrested in a raid targeting an illegal betting operation that apparently broadcast fake cricket matches to raise bets. Police in the state of Gujarat say they discovered a large cricket pitch equipped with strategically placed cameras to simulate a real playing field.

In order to make matches look like authentic, players wore T-shirts similar to those used in the IPL matches and running commentary was used. Players reportedly received a competition fee of Rs 400.

The leader behind the business has been identified as Asif Mohammad and is already being sought by the police. According to media, the staged cricket matches were filmed from the pitch in Gujarat but operations were controlled from Russia. The matches were streamed live on YouTube.

Betting on cricket, India’s most popular sport is illegal, and there have been several raids this year.

So far this year, Police in Delhi have arrested more than 3,502 people in 1,489 raids related to illegal gambling. According to The Hindu, most of the arrests were linked to illegal gambling around IPL cricket. Meanwhile, India continues to consider the possible legalisation of gambling.