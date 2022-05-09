India: 2,300 arrests related to illegal gambling in New Delhi this year

In the same period last year, around 720 cases were recorded.

Delhi police have reported that so far this year there have already been 2,300 arrests in more than 1,000 cases linked to illegal gambling.

India.- Delhi Police have already had a busy year for operations against illegal gambling. According to a Times of India report, so far this year, there have been more than 1,000 cases, resulting in 2,300 arrests.

According to the report, almost 200 cases were registered in the northwestern district, followed by more than 150 abroad and almost 100 in the west. More than 375 players were arrested by police in the Outer District, 340 in the Northwest, and more than 200 in the West, Southwest, and Southeast.

An officer said: “The specialised cells of the districts were tasked to crack down on those involved in drug peddling, bootlegging, prostitution and gambling as money from these crimes was used in anti-national and terrorism activities.”

In the same period last year, around 720 cases were recorded, with 1,900 arrests and more than Rs 4 lakh were seized.

In recent weeks, several operations in India have targeted illegal betting on cricket matches. A few days ago, police in Nerul arrested eight people for allegedly betting illegally through an app during a Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings Eleven cricket match.

Previously, police in New Delhi arrested three people who were allegedly betting online on a match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.