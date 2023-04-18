India: 5 arrested for alleged IPL betting operation

Five people were arrested during an IPL match in Mumbai for allegedly passing on details about play.

India.- Five people were arrested at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 15) during a Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders match. According to the police, those arrested were using the team-viewer app on Blackberry phones to communicate match details to a team that was taking bets.

The Indian Express said that this allowed them to take advantage of the nearly seven-second gap between the live game and its telecast on TV to bet on what would happen on the next ball. Ravindra Salunke, senior inspector at Unit VI allege that the accused travelled across the country to undertake the same operation at different IPL matches.

A few days ago, police in Jonk, Odisha, made five arrests for alleged cricket betting. According to Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra, police received a tipoff during a night patrol about betting at a house behind Ram Temple at Khariar Road.

Nine people, aged between 18 and 35, were arrested in Pune, Maharashtra, for allegedly taking bets on the cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Bramha Aangan in Kondhwa on Saturday night (April 8).