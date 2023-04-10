India: 9 arrested for taking bets on cricket

Those arrested were allegedly taking bets on a cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

India.- Nine people, aged between 18 and 35, have been arrested in Pune, Maharashtra, for allegedly taking bets on the cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Bramha Aangan in Kondhwa on Saturday night (April 8). Police seized 18 mobile phones, three laptops, a computer and cash.

The accused have been charged with offences under sections 4 and 5 of the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act and further investigation is underway.

A few days ago, police in Delhi arrested 25 people for alleged involvement in betting during an IPL match between the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. Sanjay Sain, DCP (Central) said those arrested were running an online betting operation through various sites and applications.

Those arrested were aged 25 and 40 and reportedly came from mainly upper-middle-class families. The operation is said to have been running for up to ten years. A case has been registered under sections of the Delhi Public Gambling Act, IT Act, and 419.