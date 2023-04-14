India: 5 arrested for alleged cricket betting

Police in Jonk made the arrests after receiving a tipoff.

India.- Police in Jonk, Odisha, have made five arrests for alleged cricket betting. According to Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra, police received a tipoff during a night patrol about betting at a house behind Ram Temple at Khariar Road.

According to the New Indian Express, the police team immediately raided the location and arrested five people from the Raipur, Bemetara and Rajnandgaon areas of Chhattisgarh. Police seized 21 mobile phones, four laptops, 15 ATM cards, 10 chequebook and five bank passbooks. Officers say bets were being taken through two websites.

Earlier this week, nine people, aged between 18 and 35, were arrested in Pune, Maharashtra, for allegedly taking bets on the cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Bramha Aangan in Kondhwa on Saturday night (April 8).