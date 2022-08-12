India: 32 arrested for illegal gambling

Police in Aurangabad have carried out a raid in the basement of a hotel.

India.- Police have arrested 32 people in a raid on an alleged illegal gambling operation located in the basement of a hotel in Aurangabad. Police seized gambling materials, cash, mobile phones and other items worth Rs 3.10 lakh.

According to Lokmat Times, the gambling den was being operated by a police officer who had been suspended from duty after he was found gambling in a building adjacent to the police commissioner’s office. He is alleged to have opened the operation after being suspended.

A few days ago, police in Haryana carried out two raids arresting 13 people for alleged involvement in illegal gambling. The first raid was carried out at Boudh Raj Dhaba. Nine people were arrested and police seized Rs28,683. The Kalka police station filed a complaint under the Gambling Act against all the accused.

Elsewhere in India, police in Bibwewadi, Pune, recently carried out a series of raids that ended with the arrest of 42 people for alleged involvement in illegal gambling.